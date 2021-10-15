ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a firearms charge, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
Jeffery Allen McCurdy, 34, of Cabins, entered the plea on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. McCurdy, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having two 12-gauge shotguns and a .22-caliber long rifle in January in Grant County.
McCurdy faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.