ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man recently pled guilty in federal court to a methamphetamine distribution charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Lawrence Allen Keplinger, 39, of Lahmansville pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine involving more than 50 grams of “crystal meth” or “ice,” officials said.
Keplinger admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in March 2019 in Grant County.
Keplinger faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated.
