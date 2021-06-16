ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man was indicted Monday on a firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Jeffery Allen McCurdy, 33, of Cabins, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. McCurdy, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of having two 12-gauge shotguns and a .22-caliber long rifle in January 2021 in Grant County.
McCurdy faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
