ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man has been indicted on a federal drug distribution charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Phillip Michael Sites, 53, of Maysville, was indicted by a federal grand jury in December on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sites is accused of having methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth or ice, in December in Grant County.
Sites is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
