ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Joshua Allen Hinkle, 36, of Cabins entered the plea on one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl. Hinkle admitted to working with others to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in April in Grant County.
Hinkle faces at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million for the conspiracy charge. Hinkle also faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the possession of fentanyl charge.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.