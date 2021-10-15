ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg man has admitted to a drug charge, according to U.S Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
William Glenn Vance, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distribution of buprenorphine — aiding and abetting. Vance admitted to selling buprenorphine in September 2019 in Grant County.
He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
