ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Jeremiah Lincoln Seib, 42, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Seib, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a robbery conviction, admitted to having a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol in December 2020 in Grant County.
Seib faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.
