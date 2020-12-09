ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Jay Dean Hall, 55, of Petersburg, entered the plea on one count of maintaining drug-involved premises and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Hall admitted to using his home in Petersburg as a drug distribution location and having a 9-mm rifle in his home. The crimes occurred in August 2019, officials said.
Hall faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the drug charge and faces at least five years of incarceration for the firearm during a drug crime charge.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.
