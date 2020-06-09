Grant County man sentenced on federal firearm charge

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Grant County man was sentenced Monday to 46 months' incarceration for a firearms charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
William Jonathan Turner, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms in January. Turner, a person prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having three pistols and a rifle in March 2018 in Hampshire County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
