MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Grant County man was sentenced Monday to 30 years' incarceration for methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Robert Lee Pauley Jr., 42, of Mount Storm pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in March 2019.
Pauley admitted to working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from March 2018 to May 2018 in Mineral, Grant and Randolph counties, Powell said.
The FBI, Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Ravenswood Police Department investigated.
