ELKINS, W.Va. — Two Grant County men appeared this week in separate cases in U.S. District Court relating to distribution of methamphetamine.
Lawrence Allen Keplinger, of Lahmansville, was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months' incarceration for methamphetamine distribution, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Keplinger, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine involving more than 50 grams. He admitted to having the drug in March 2019 in Grant County.
Also, Joshua Caleb Haggerty, of Petersburg, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to Bernard.
Haggerty, 36, admitted to distributing the drug in March 2020.
He has not been sentenced.
