ELKINS, W.Va. — Two Grant County men were sentenced Monday after being convicted of federal charges stemming from unrelated investigations, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Joshua Aaron Roy, of Maysville, was sentenced to 10 years on firearms and drug charges.
Roy, 36, pleaded guilty in December to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Roy, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is also accused of having a .380-caliber pistol in January 2020 in Grant County.
In a separate case, Roy pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl — aiding and abetting. Roy admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl in January 2020 in Hardy County.
Also Monday, Jay Jay William Hedrick, of Petersburg, was given 25 months of incarceration for a firearms charge.
Hedrick, 44, pleaded guilty in December to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Hedrick is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions. He admitted to having a .40-caliber pistol, a 9-mm. pistol and a .17-caliber rifle in June 2020 in Grant County, court records indicated.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
