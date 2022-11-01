PETERSBURG, W.Va. — For the next few weeks, some Grant County students will have futuristic transportation to and from school.
Officials with Grant County Schools joined with GreenPower Motor Co. executives on Monday morning to debut the school system’s participation in a statewide, six-week pilot program in which a fully electric bus will ferry students to and from their destination.
Grant County is participating in the second round of the program, along with Monongalia, Ohio and Clay counties. The first round saw participation from Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer counties. The electric bus started transporting students from Mount Storm to and from school on Tuesday morning.
While the program they’re currently taking part in is just a trial, Grant County Superintendent Mitch Webster told the small crowd that gathered on a rainy morning for the bus’s unveiling, “I think most of us know that somewhere down the road, this is in all likelihood the future, at least to some degree.
“I think it serves us well to take advantage of this opportunity,” Webster said.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity that we’ve been given,” Grant County Board of Education Vice President Pandora Barr said. “We’re excited to see how it works in Mount Storm going back and forth in the cold weather, because that’s going to be the real test as to whether or not it will be good for our county.”
The bus was made by GreenPower Motor Co., which opened a new manufacturing center in South Charleston in August. While the bus that will be in Grant County for the next six weeks was built in California, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Mark Nestlen said, future buses will be produced right in West Virginia and sold up and down the East Coast.
Nestlen credited Grant County’s education officials for their “forward thinking” approach demonstrated by their participation in the program.
In the first counties to participate in the pilot program, Nestlen said, GreenPower observed a “tremendous” response from students and parents alike.
There were “parents out on the street corners in their pajamas with cellphone videos going on that first day as their kids were getting on this bus. I expect we get that same atmosphere here,” Nestlen said.
Equally exhilarating, said Nestlen, is the chance to test the fully electric vehicle in a new environment. County staff has developed “a pretty solid plan to really test this thing,” Nestlen said, and local first responders have also been trained on what makes the electric bus different from a standard gas-powered vehicle. The bus drivers who will operate the electric vehicle have also been trained.
To offset the impact of cold weather, Nestlen said, the bus’s battery is equipped with both a heater and a fan to cool it down. When the battery is fully charged, the bus can go for 60-70 miles before needing to be charged again.
“What’s important is we’re in a different terrain with different weather now,” Nestlen said. “We’re in a mountainous region, we’re going to have cold weather, we’re going to have heaters going. We know that heat takes more energy than air conditioning, so we know this is going to shorten the range, but how is it going to shorten the range?”
By participating in the program, Nestlen said, Grant County is helping to set national standards.
“These buses have not seen, across the country, real-world data and real-world implementation like we’re doing here in West Virginia, and that means the whole nation is watching what’s going on here,” Nestlen said. “Range anxiety is the No. 1 thing as we start moving to electric vehicles. So, what you’re doing here is not just important for this area, but the nation watching as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.