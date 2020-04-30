Grant County woman accused of arson

Nancy Berg

MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — A Grant County woman has been charged with setting a Monday fire that destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a home on Grace Lane in Maysville.

Nancy Berg, 25, was charged with first-degree arson and was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond Thursday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said. 

There were no injuries.

Damages were estimated at about $7,500. 

