Grant County woman accused of arson

MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — A Grant County woman has been charged with setting a Monday fire that destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a home on Grace Lane in Maysville.
Nancy Berg, 25, was charged with first-degree arson and was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond Thursday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said.
There were no injuries.
Damages were estimated at about $7,500.
