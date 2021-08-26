ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg woman has admitted to a drug distribution charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Carrie A. Aughtry, also known as “Corey Aughtry,” 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2019 in Grant County, the prosecutor said.
Aughtry faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
