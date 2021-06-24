ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County woman has admitted to child pornography charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Christine Shook, 32, of Petersburg, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit production of child pornography, one count of aiding and abetting possession of child pornography (depicting a child under the age of 12), and one count of aiding and abetting production of child pornography.
Shook reportedly admitted to working with Jasper E. Shook to possess and produce images of child pornography that included images of a female under the age of 12 from 2015 to May 2019 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.
Jasper Shook pleaded guilty in February 2020.
Christine Shook faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy count and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession count. She also faces not less than 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the production count.
