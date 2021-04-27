ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County woman has admitted to her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Betty Arlene Chapman, 42, of Cabins, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting. The crime occurred in January 2020 in Grant County.
Chapman faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. The task force consists of the FBI, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Keyser Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.