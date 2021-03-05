ELKINS, W.Va. — A Cabins woman was arraigned Friday on drug distribution charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Melissa Dawn Bailey, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Bailey is accused of selling the drug in June 2020 in Grant County.
If convicted of the charges, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
