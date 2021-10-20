ELKINS, W.Va. — A Moorefield man and a Petersburg woman were indicted on drug charges, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
Scott Allen Greenwalt, 48, and Tonda Marie Hixenbaugh, 30, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Greenwalt was also indicted on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Greenwalt and Hixenbaugh are accused of working together to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine in the spring of 2021 in Hardy County and elsewhere.
Greenwalt, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, is also accused of having a 9 mm. pistol in April 2021 in Hardy County.
Greenwalt and Hixenbaugh each face at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million for each of the conspiracy and possession with intent charges.
Greenwalt also is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the distribution charges and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.
