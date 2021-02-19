PETERSBURG, W.Va. — When Grant Memorial Hospital broke ground on its planned nine-patient oncology infusion center last month, it started to lay the framework necessary in bridging the care gap for cancer patients in West Virginia.
Throughout the Potomac Highlands, patients seeking cancer treatment often end up having to travel as far as an hour-and-a-half one way to get the necessary treatment.
“It started as part of our community health needs assessment. Cancer care was actually number one on our list as a community health need,” said Bob Milvet, Grant Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer. “While people in our geography are used to driving long distances for groceries, for buying cars, for whatever — I just find it unacceptable that somebody needing chemotherapy every day, for five days a week, for six weeks, needing to drive an hour-and-a-half one way.”
The cancer mortality rate in West Virginia is 12% higher than the national average. Convenient access to care is a key factor in the rate being what it is.
The center will focus mostly on chemotherapy treatments through intravenous infusion, Milvet said. But it will also host a variety of other infusions — like those for dehydration and antibiotics, which the hospital already does.
A pharmacy will also be put in place to handle preparation of medications to fit patients’ needs. It will go where the Special Care Unit was located, and the SCU will be relocated to the inpatient wing along with four new patient rooms.
For Milvet, a survivor of an aggressive form of prostate cancer himself, getting the new infusion center built is about more than just building a new building for the sake of construction.
“I had a major surgery at UPMC Hillman Surgery Center, June of 2018,” he said. “I’m fully recovered, cancer free, but I can’t imagine if I needed treatments, how difficult that would have been for me, and I have reliable transportation, I have insurance — there’s a lot of our population that does not.”
Milvet said a grand opening for the facility is likely mid-to-late summer.
