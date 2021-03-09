ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County woman was arraigned on drug charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury in February, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Trampas Quint Wolford, 57, of Cabins, was indicted on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
Also named in the indictment are Angela Dawn Yuchek, of Tunnelton, and Peter Sanford Layne, also of Cabins.
Yuchek, 31, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
Layne, 48, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
All three are accused of working together to distribute methamphetamine from January to March 2019 in Preston and Grant counties and face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each count.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moorefield Police Department investigated.
