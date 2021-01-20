ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County woman has pled guilty in federal court to her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Kelsey Morgan Ault, 26, of Maysville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl — aiding and abetting.
Ault admitted to having more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Hardy County in January 2020.
Ault is facing at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million, authorities said.
The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
