Grantsvile area youth missing since Wednesday

MCHENRY — State police continued efforts Friday to locate a Grantsville area youth who was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday afternoon.
Fourteen-year-old Danelle Ruth Miller left her home at 12:30 p.m., police said.
At the time she was last seen, Miller was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and green tennis shoes and carrying a Northern Huskies backpack.
Miller is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and is of medium build. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at McHenry at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-1101.
