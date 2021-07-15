GRANTSVILLE — The town of Grantsville was awarded $575,000 in federal grant money and received an additional $300,000 in research funding from the Water and Environmental Programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade its sewer system.
Grant funding comes from USDA Rural Development as a part of the Water & Waste Disposal Loans & Grants Program and will support managing and monitoring water and sewer flow, particularly after extreme weather events, according to an announcement by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone.
“Upgrading our water and wastewater infrastructure, particularly our local sewer systems like Grantsville’s, will have a lasting impact on the health and safety of our communities,” said Cardin, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation Infrastructure. “I look forward to working with the Western Maryland delegation to securing additional funding to repair and restore the integrity of our rural infrastructure.”
“Maryland’s economic growth depends on modernizing our infrastructure, including our water and sewer systems,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “These funds will provide resources to make needed improvements to the Grantsville system. Upgrades like these are crucial to spurring further economic opportunity in Garrett County and the town of Grantsville. We will keep working in Congress to secure federal investments for critical infrastructure projects that move Maryland forward,”
“Investing in our sewer systems is not only an infrastructure issue but a public safety one as well,” said Trone. “This money will improve the efficiency of the Grantsville sewer system, ensuring residents never have to worry about problems caused by faulty water or waste disposal.”
