GRANTSVILLE — The 43rd annual Grantsville Days will kick off with the firemen’s parade June 25 at 6:45 p.m. along Main Street.
From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., activities sponsored by GCC Technologies will be set up at Grantsville Park. Fireworks will be on display beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The Saturday activities continue with a 9 a.m. pickleball tournament. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free activities are offered for kids and adults. Food and craft booths open at noon. Beer sales will begin at 12:30 p.m. with last call at 8 p.m. An area near the stage is provided for drinking and no outside alcohol will be allowed.
The Cramer Brothers are scheduled to perform at noon and The Clarks will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats will be available for photographs.
Sunday activities include a 10:30 a.m. church service, food and crafts, a classic car show at noon and a 2 p.m. performance by The Fabulous Hubcaps.
