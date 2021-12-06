Grantsville fire

This garage on Chestnut Ridge Road near Grantsville was destroyed by fire Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, after investigators said sparks from an outdoor furnace ignited a nearby wall.

 Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

GRANTSVILLE — A detached, two-bay garage at 14 Chestnut Ridge Road was destroyed by an accidental fire Sunday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2:57 p.m. fire at the property of Brandon and Carol Hutzell. The fire was discovered by a passerby who alerted the Garrett County 911 emergency center.

Investigators determined the fire stemmed from sparks of an outdoor furnace that ignited a nearby exterior wall of the garage.

The property loss was estimated at $25,000, according to the fire marshal's office.

