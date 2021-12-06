GRANTSVILLE — A detached, two-bay garage at 14 Chestnut Ridge Road was destroyed by an accidental fire Sunday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Twenty-five firefighters from the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2:57 p.m. fire at the property of Brandon and Carol Hutzell. The fire was discovered by a passerby who alerted the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
Investigators determined the fire stemmed from sparks of an outdoor furnace that ignited a nearby exterior wall of the garage.
The property loss was estimated at $25,000, according to the fire marshal's office.
