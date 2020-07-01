CUMBERLAND — Three people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a vehicle as it was being operated erratically and at speeds greater than 90 mph on westbound Interstate 68 east of Cumberland.
Police made the stop at 1 p.m. before a K-9 scan of the vehicle led to discovery of approximately 40 grams of heroin contained in 60 capsules as well as hypodermic needles and a quantity of suspected marijuana.
Arrested were Sydney Marie Glotfelty, 19, and Zachery Ryan Haer, 24, both of Grantsville, and Bryan Lynn Miller Sr., 34, of Lonaconing, police said.
All three defendants were charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They remained jailed Wednesday without bond as directed by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge.
