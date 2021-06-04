OAKLAND — A Grantsville woman is awaiting trial on burglary charges after a cleaning crew discovered her inside a residence Tuesday in the 1400 block of Deep Creek Drive, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Police arrested Alexandra Elizabeth Ramsburg, 27, on charges of third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft less than $1,000 before she was ordered released on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
