LAVALE — A Grantsville woman was arrested Friday on drug charges as Cumberland Police officers assisted deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a suspected drug overdose on National Highway.
Tiffany Marie Murdock, 30, was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, CDS possession of suboxone and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
She was released on personal recognizance after a bond hearing.
