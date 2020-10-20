CUMBERLAND — This week and last, volunteers from a local church distributed thousands of boxes of food to members of the community through a sizable donation.
Husband and wife Jason and Melissa Smith are respectively the pastor and co-pastor of Gateway West Church on West Industrial Boulevard.
Melissa Smith said about 1,200 boxes were distributed Tuesday. Speaking to the Times-News around noon “in the heat of food distribution,” Industrial Boulevard, she said, “was blocked up both ways” with about 50 cars on either side of the road waiting to collect a box.
They started at 10 a.m., she said, but cars had already started to queue up an hour earlier.
“The line started about then, and it has not stopped,” Melissa Smith said.
A few weeks earlier, she recalled, the church’s food pantry director, Sue Yeroshefsky “got a phone call that said ‘We just want to bring three semi-trucks full of food to you,'" she said. "The only stipulation was that we needed to reach out to some other food pantries to give them boxes to help the distribution out.”
In accordance with the donor’s wishes, the trucks for the other food pantries lined up for their donations first on Tuesday, Melissa said, though they also distributed boxes to individual cars concurrently.
They’d hoped to run the distribution again next week, but learned the third truck would not be able to come again.
“Someone came through in a vehicle and told us what a blessing it was to them,” Melissa Smith said, “but we feel like it’s a big blessing for us to be able to do that for the community. For us, it’s just an honor to be able to do that, to bless people and it gives us great joy to watch people's faces as we’re putting in boxes of food and milk into their cars, and they’re driving away knowing for a lot of them that will be their dinner today and something they feed their kids tomorrow. They count it as a big blessing, and we count it as a great blessing.”
Between this week's donation and last, Jason Smith said, thousands of boxes containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of food have been distributed to folks in need.
"Our goal as a church is to bless the community and remind them that God loves them and that Jesus is still the answer," Jason Smith said via email. "Bottom line, when the churches come together and point to God and Jesus Christ, everyone has true hope for the future. And I don’t know of anyone right now that’s not looking for some hope. At Gateway West Church, we’re doing our best to love God and love people."
The church's food pantry and clothing closet are open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Fridays from 3-6 p.m. during the first and third weeks of the month.
