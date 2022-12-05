FROSTBURG — The most wonderful time of the year in Frostburg drew hundreds to city streets Saturday, including a film crew.
This year’s Storybook Holiday was the 19th held. As the Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre celebrates 40 years and prepares to celebrate 20 years of the annual holiday event next year, Centre Director Sarah O’Neal said, this year’s event was already special.
It was made even more so, O’Neal said, by the presence of a film crew from UpTV, shooting for an episode of “Small Town Christmas” that will air Dec. 18.
The TV crew “definitely boosted interest” in the event, O’Neal said, but she felt folks would’ve come out in droves regardless. While they had to scale back operations for a few years because of COVID-19, said O’Neal, they were able to come back in full seasonal glory this year.
Big crowds turned out for much of the day’s festivities. A line of folks that reached nearly to the police station waited to enter the Elves’ Secret Workshop, and O’Neal said Breakfast with the Elves at the Toasted Goat drew a full house. They also had a record number of teams participating in the annual Elf Olympics.
“We have 14 teams and two divisions, which we’ve never had to do,” she said of the holiday-themed competition in which the groups vie to be the best at tossing sugar cookies, wrapping presents and more.
There were also more divisions than ever for the parade, O’Neal said. Even as the parade was well underway in the late morning, the line of waiting participants snaked up Main Street nearly to Sand Springs Saloon.
The truly “magical” part, O’Neal said, was being able to see kids’ excitement as they resumed crafting in-person in the elves’ workshop.
“We’re finally back in full motion, and it’s really cool,” O’Neal said. “There’s a great smalltown feel.”
