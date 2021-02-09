CUMBERLAND — A Green Spring, West Virginia, man was arrested Monday when Cumberland Police served him a bench warrant and a criminal summons in connection with two separate incidents.
Justin Haskill Day, 39, was served the bench warrant for missing a court date on Dec. 18,2020, on a charge of driving while suspended and a summons stemming from a disturbance and assault on April 4, 2020, in the 600 block of Greene Street, police said.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Day was granted pre-trial release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.