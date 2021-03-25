MEYERSDALE, Pa. — The family of Paul and Brenda Thomas, who lost their son/brother Trevor Thomas in a 2019 motorcycle accident, found a way to honor the Meyersdale stand-out athlete who played baseball at Allegany College of Maryland and Penn State Fayette with a celebration for his 23rd birthday.
The #liveliketrev23 campaign begun by Brenda, Paul and Whitney Thomas mobilized an army of relatives and friends to pay it forward, as Trevor Thomas so loved to do.
The family made cards with this message: “If you receive this card, then you must be a recipient of a random act of kindness. … Be somebody who makes everybody feel like somebody.” They encouraged people to pick up cards from their doorstep, to perform kind gestures, to distribute cards to recipients and to encourage them to continue the chain of goodness to celebrate Trevor’s life well-lived.
His family relished in the countless stories of Trevor’s impact: his faithful rides to ACM’s campus for a classmate who walked 4 miles one-way to get to class; his spontaneous stops to clean someone’s car or to shovel an elderly person’s sidewalk; his tension-breaking jokes when situations escalated and threatened to explode; his passion for unfortunate souls like the homeless down on their luck; his befriending and defending a shy teammate targeted by other players; his fierce sense of competition against rivals on the field juxtaposed with friendship and loyalty off the field.
Family members also brightened the day of hospital patients and others in the community with over 30 dozen homemade cookies.
A large crowd also gathered to launch “lanterns to heaven” to honor Trevor on his 23rd birthday. To read more examples, search for #liveliketrev23 on Facebook.
