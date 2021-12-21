OAKLAND — Garrett County's sole hospital is seeking to expand its existing partnership with West Virginia United Health System — a move that officials say will help the facility continue to expand its available range of services.
Garrett Regional Medical Center and WVU Health System officials hosted on Monday afternoon the second of two forums focused on providing more information on the hospital becoming a full member of the West Virginia network.
Per information on the GRMC website, the move would make it the first Maryland hospital owned or leased by the network, and the affiliation is projected to start in summer 2022.
GRMC first became a clinical affiliate of the WVU network in 2015, said hospital CEO Mark Boucot during Monday's presentation, and in 2017 the two bodies signed a management agreement for WVU Health Systems to oversee the Garrett facility.
Since coming under WVU management, Boucot said, GRMC has expanded its available range of specialty services and made significant additions like the hospital's cancer center that opened in 2016.
There are also plans to further broaden their specialized care, Boucot said, in areas like pediatrics and behavioral health. GRMC also would gain access to Epic, an electronic medical record-keeping system used by major networks like WVU, University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins, he noted.
Boucot detailed the structure of the transition.
"The way that the proposed structure would work is that the Garrett County Commissioners and the board, the hospital board, would continue to own the facility, and they would lease the facility long term to GRMC Inc., which is a new Maryland corporation owned by the WVU health system that would operate the hospital on behalf of the county commissioners and the board in a 50-year lease," Boucot said.
They expect to sign a lease agreement by next month, Boucot said. No employees' jobs will be cut.
Boucot said the GRMC Board of Governors, county commissioners, GRMC Inc. and WVU Health Systems signed a letter of intent in September authored by the network.
The affiliation, WVU Health System CEO Albert Wright said, is intended to "make Garrett Regional Medical Center an even more financially viable entity than it is today," as well as one with an expanded range of care for patients.
"The health system itself is not a revenue-generating entity, but more of a central support mechanism," Wright said. "When a hospital like Garrett joins our health care system, you want to think about it almost like it's joining a state in the United States. So, even though it will be part of a larger health care system, each of the hospitals in the health care system operate off of their own profit and losses, and have their own local board of directors or Board of Governors that continue to manage them. So hopefully, what that allows Garrett to do is to continue the great care it provides today and hopefully to continue to add services."
