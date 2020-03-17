GRMC opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Pythian Avenue behind the hospital campus.
The clinic will provide testing for people throughout the hospital's area of service that may have been exposed to the virus and are showing symptoms.
The clinic tested patients beginning Monday, said Kimi-Scott McGreevy, GRMC's assistant vice president of marketing and development. The hospital started talking about a potential drive-thru clinic last week. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to noon.
"We want our community to understand we are doing everything we can to contain and mitigate this," McGreevy said.
When using the drive-thru clinic, patients must stay in their vehicle for the full duration of the process. In order to be tested, a patient must have an order from a physician.
Once on site, hospital staff will come to the vehicle to register and perform a nasal swab test. It's done that way to limit exposure for the hospital's health care workers and staff and to ensure that patients that test negative are not exposed to those who have the virus during the testing process.
After receiving the test, patients are supposed to self-quarantine and wait for their doctor to call with results. The hospital is working with LabCorp for test results, said McGreevy, and the standard time to receive results is three to four days.
“It is extremely important that we follow protocol on this,” said Kendra Thayer, GRMC chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, in a press release. “If you think you may have been exposed to the virus, or you don’t feel well, please call your primary care provider or local urgent care provider."
Patients in the northern end of Garrett County can go to Grantsville Medical Center to be tested.
In the release, GRMC said its response to "COVID-19 continues to evolve as new state and federal guidelines are announced and local primary care and other providers refer patients for testing."
"Like everyone else, on a daily basis this is changing," said McGeevy.
The medical center has been working with local, state and federal officials, as well as area providers, to identify and follow best practices in approaching the health care community's response. Clinical protocols and procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in place in order to care for any patient who may test positive for the virus.
“To be clear, we want the community to know that GRMC has taken steps to protect the patients we treat, our staff and the broader community,” said Mark Boucot, GRMC president and CEO, in a press release.
The hospital is also limiting visitors to the facility.
"We will do everything we can to contain and mitigate COVID-19 in the region, and we encourage area residents to do their part as well: stay home, only venture out when necessary, and avoid any group gatherings," Boucot said. "If we all do our part, we will get through this.”
