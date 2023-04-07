Mineral County Commissioners on Thursday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first of three additions at the Mineral County Courthouse complex. Taking part are, from left, Charles “Dutch” Staggs and Roger Leatherman, commissioners; Luke McKenzie, county administrator; Jerry Whisner, commission president; Richard “Doc” Lechliter, retired commissioner; Scott Mance, Fairchance Construction; Ryan Thorn, Department of Agriculture; Craig Pancake, First United Bank; and Tom Pritts, architect.