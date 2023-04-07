KEYSER, W.Va. — More office space and better accessibility are two benefits promised with three major additions to the Mineral County Courthouse complex, officials say.
Groundbreaking for the first of the three additions, starting with the Mineral County Detention Center, was held Thursday on the courthouse lawn.
“It’s wonderful,” Mineral County Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz said. “I’m just looking forward to getting my deputies in a better working environment.”
The deputies had been using old jail cells in the detention center for offices. Their offices were recently relocated to the rear of the courthouse in the former county commission area.
Ellifritz said his new office will be with the tax office, which will be on the second floor of the Judicial Annex, the former Ludwick’s Garage across the street from the courthouse.
Fairchance Construction could start work on the detention center by the end of the month, according to Commissioner Roger Leatherman. Equipment will be set up in the new gravel lot just west of the courthouse, where two buildings have already been razed.
“This has been a long time coming,” Commission President Jerry Whisner said. “We’ve been working on this all during the 10 years that I’ve been on the commission.”
The project is part of a $10.35 million renovation that, in addition to a second story added to the detention center, will also include an addition to the main courthouse with an elevator, security corridor and public restroom, and making the courthouse handicapped-accessible.
The judicial annex renovations will see an elevator and other upgrades to house the tax office, assessor’s office and county clerk, County Administrator Luke McKenzie has said.
Recently retired commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter said, “To begin with, we had to get our budget paid off. Then we had to save for matching sources of funding.”
Retired Judge Phil Jordan said that former Judge Reeves Taylor in 1979 took the grand jury around the courtroom and showed them what needed to be done.
Tom Pritts, architect, said the design, which is modern looking, is better described as “a different aesthetic.” He said the state historic preservation guidelines specify that the new construction be distinguished from the old.
Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman was on hand during the ceremony. “The county has enhanced the city and will encourage people to come,” he said. “As the county has success, the city has success, and we appreciate all they do.”
