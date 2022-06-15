SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In addition to opportunities for the students it will serve, Frankfort Elementary School represents some of the best elements of Mineral County, some said Wednesday at a groundbreaking for the new school.
Community members and local, state and federal officials came out despite the 90-degree temperature in the afternoon for the groundbreaking ceremony.
"When you build a new school, you've got one chance to get it right," Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said. "Our goal is to get it right from every aspect, and that's a lot more than just brick and mortar."
Ravenscroft credited the members of the school steering committee for all their hard work in helping to design a new facility that will adequately serve the needs of the students. He also thanked the state Board of Education and School Building Authority for funding and supporting the project.
The new $21.3 million facility will consolidate Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary, and is slated to open for the 2023-2024 school year. The architect for the project is Charleston-based ZMM Architects & Engineers.
"We plan to make sure our facility within a few minutes of Rocket Center, West Virginia, is reflective of Mineral County's deep roots as leaders in the technology and engineering workforce," Ravenscroft said. "As I told the SBA when I presented this project, I think it's the best one I'll ever bring, and I absolutely believe it is. The school is exactly what the Frankfort community has needed for many years for the pre-K through fourth (grade) students, and we're excited to take this next step and break ground."
Deputy state superintendent Michelle Blatt also commended the collaborative community efforts, noting how they've "really come together to support this project."
"Thank you for putting your students first," Blatt said. "Thank you for always looking out for what's best for students. Through all the past few years that we've been through and the ups and downs that our students have endured, I know that this team that has been assembled here has always focused on the students, and has always made sure that they have what they need."
"You can feel the love in the crowd," said F. Scott Rotruck, financial officer for the state Board of Education, noting how the new school will benefit teachers as much as it will students. "Education, as we all know is the great is the great equalizer. It's also the great enabler. But I think today, it's the great reason for this celebration."
Architect Randy Jones called the groundbreaking for the new school "a transformational moment."
"This community today is experiencing a transformational moment, and this is a truly special moment," Jones said. "This is a moment that will only happen once every 60 to 80 years; buildings usually last that long, so a lot of us will never experience this again. This will be a school that will serve the community. It was designed for the community, but most importantly, it was designed by the community."
Mineral Board of Education President Lara Courrier credited Ravenscroft for his vision and support, and the community for its efforts as well.
"Shortly after Mr. Ravenscroft was hired, he came to me with his ideas for building the school," Courrier said. "He had done his research and gave very compelling reasons for the need of a new school. My initial response was guarded. Closing small schools has not always been a popular idea. He understood these concerns, but continued to communicate effectively to the board, administrators, teachers, students, parents and community members how valuable a new elementary school could be to our county under his leadership. We are here today with overwhelming support from our district and from our community."
"We are so much more than the new building itself," Courrier said. "We are about our students, our staff, our commitment to provide the best education to our most precious asset: our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.