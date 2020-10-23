FROSTBURG — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new facility for the local tech company Berkeley Springs Instruments.
A $3.5 million building is being constructed in the Frostburg Industrial Park on Hoffman Hollow Road. Lashley Construction of Frostburg was selected through a bid process to build the 13,000 square-foot facility.
Currently located on Uhl Highway in Cumberland, Berkeley Springs Instruments makes scientific sensors that monitor the integrity of pipelines, industrial tanks and bridges in real time. The company’s list of clients includes ExxonMobil, Chevron, British Petroleum, Marathon and Shell.
Gene Silverman, the company’s founder and president, said BSI operates in the U.S. and Canada, has 25 employees and expects to expand to 50 over the next three years.
“With this location in Frostburg, we are close to (Interstate) 68 and the corridor and the resources at Frostburg State University. I think this will help accommodate our growth and we are very excited about the future possibilities at this site,” Silverman said.
Among the numerous officials on hand for the event was Frostburg Mayor Robert Flanigan, Allegany County Commissioner Dave Caporale, Jason Bennett, county administrator; Jeff Barclay, the county’s director of economic development; and Gregory Hildreth, county economic development specialist.
“Since 1980, Berkeley Springs Instruments has been delivering high-quality products and innovation to promote monitoring systems, robotics and real-time data management systems for clients all around the world,” said Hildreth. “This facility could have been built elsewhere, however, Dr. Silverman’s commitment to our community has made this possible. This will be a beautiful facility when it is done. We couldn’t be more proud of BSI and proud that they made their home in Allegany County.”
Barclay said the county looks for companies that are outgrowing their current facilities.
“We saw this a couple years ago,” he said. “I noticed Gene Silverman and BSI and saw he was ripe for expansion. We knew he would like being close to Frostburg State University, not only for the student population, but the expertise in the faculty. This will allow them to own the building in the end and be an exit away from the interstate and the university with all the amenities it has to offer.”
