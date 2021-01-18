CUMBERLAND — While Western Maryland Murray will have the chance to prognosticate the weather for another year, no official party will be thrown for the St. Patrick’s Day bargoers who flock downtown for the annual Hooley Pub Crawl.
Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said during a Thursday morning meeting that Groundhog Day festivities will be held outside City Hall on Feb. 2. Mayor Ray Morriss will preside over the ceremony, she said, and Tri-State Zoological Park owner Bob Candy has confirmed that he and Murray will journey into the city for the big event.
However, it will not have some of what folks have come to expect from the annual celebration, she said.
“We will not have all the activities, obviously, inside City Hall this year; so it’s going to be pretty scaled-down, but we still are going to do something,” Kelleher said. “So we’re excited that we’re able to do at least that much.”
The Hooley Pub Crawl, however, will not return this year, at least not in a capacity formally organized by the DDC, Chairperson Sandi Saville said.
Normally, the restaurants and bars on the downtown mall are granted an exception that permits patrons of age to go outside with alcoholic beverages, letting them move freely from pub to pub. Last year, the celebration fell just ahead of the worst of the COVID-19 public health restrictions coming into effect, and no open container exceptions were made.
“Based on the current governor’s recommendations, we could not plan anything like the traditional Hooley because you need to be seated at a table to be served alcohol,” Saville said. “We couldn’t be having open containers. So I think at this point the numbers are not good enough so we as the DDC will not be putting together a traditional Hooley. Some restaurants and bars may have specials, or they may do some things that are around the holiday, but we just can’t have open containers and lots of people standing in bars. It does not look like those regulations will be changing anytime soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.