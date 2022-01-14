CUMBERLAND, Md. — While the city will still celebrate Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, the festivities will be absent a furry face familiar to many.
Western Maryland Murray, the groundhog who for more than a decade foretold whether folks could expect an early spring or six more weeks of winter, died last year. Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher announced the beloved mascot's passing during the group's Thursday meeting while discussing Groundhog Day plans.
This year's celebration, Kelleher said, will be held in honor of Murray. There will be a new mascot, though details will remain secret.
In more than a decade of making his predictions, Murray was never wrong, Mayor Ray Morriss said while introducing the furry prognosticator during 2021's Groundhog Day celebration.
Murray is “a true American, a well-rounded Mountain Marylander and noteworthy resident who has repeatedly demonstrated his extraordinary knowledge of atmospheric conditions and seasonal changes with his annual weather predictions,” Morriss said at the time, reading from a citation honoring Murray.
Murray's owner and handler, Tri-State Zoological Park of Western Maryland owner Bob Candy, said during a phone interview Thursday that Murray died last June, but he opted not to make an announcement about the groundhog's death to let city officials decide how they'd like to proceed.
Murray, Candy said, didn't live with other animals at the zoo but with him in his home. In the wild, groundhogs live to be about 6 years old — Murray made it to 14.
Murray was much more than a groundhog, Candy said.
"Here's a groundhog — I guess you could consider him a rodent if you want — and he's a small animal, but he brought so much happiness," Candy said. "He was fun. He touched a lot of people."
The city honoring Murray's legacy was moving to Candy.
"It sort of chokes me up a little bit," Candy said. "I just think it's fantastic that they still want to honor him for being what he was."
The Groundhog Day celebration will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 on City Hall grounds, with the prediction held at sunrise at 7:22.
Groundhog Day is a tradition in the United States and Canada. Originating with the Pennsylvania Dutch, the superstition says if the groundhog emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, he will retreat and winter will persist for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.
