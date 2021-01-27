CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland is moving forward with its Groundhog Day festivities despite a plea by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to cancel the annual event.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher, PETA contends that groundhogs, being prey animals, are shy, actively avoid human contact and transporting them to unfamiliar locations when they should be hibernating is stressful for them.
But in an email to the Times-News on Wednesday, Kelleher told the Times-News, “We are moving forward with (the) event.”
During a DDC meeting last week, Kelleher said the event would be scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PETA also raised concerns that Tri-State Zoological Park’s groundhog Western Maryland Murray, prognosticator for the city event, is susceptible to contracting COVID-19 at the public outing.
“Traditions evolve as times change, and it’s time for Cumberland to move its Groundhog Day celebration in a compassionate new direction, sans terrified animal,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement.
Tri-State Zoological Park owner Bob Candy and PETA have a deep legal history.
Last year, PETA won a federal lawsuit brought against Candy, which resulted in the transfer of three big cats to an animal sanctuary in Colorado. The lawsuit is under appeal.
“I’m planning on doing Groundhog Day,” said Candy, who was unaware PETA had sent a letter to the DDC. “It’s a shame PETA is doing this.”
