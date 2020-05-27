Grove seeking reelection as Frostburg public safety commissioner

Editor’s note: Kevin Grove submitted this announcement as a candidate for Frostburg public safety commissioner.
My name is Kevin Grove, and I am a candidate for re-election to the position of Commissioner of Public Safety for the City of Frostburg. I am a life-long resident of Frostburg and was a member of the Frostburg Police Department for 41 years before my retirement in 2018.
I have served on the Frostburg Housing Authority for 21 years and am currently serving as the chairman. I am the District Vice-President of the Board of Directors for the Maryland Municipal League. I sit on the Criminal Justice Program Advisory Committee for Allegany College. I am currently on the Program Advisory Committee for the Homeland Security/Law Enforcement Program for Allegany County Center for Career and Technical Education (CCTE). I serve on the Frostburg Green Team Committee. I am a member and Past-President of the Fraternal Order of Police. I am a member of the Classy Chassis, the Mountain Mustang Club and the Frostburg American Legion, Sons of the Legion. I am also a lifetime member of the Cumberland Outdoor Club.
When I ran for office two years ago, I set two goals. One goal was the retention of officers. In the two years that I have served, five new officers were hired. Two of the officers attended police academies, two of the officers transferred from other departments and one officer returned from employment in another state.
We now have a full allotment of 17 officers serving the city. The second goal was to have the Frostburg Police Department become more community oriented. We have partnered with the Children’s Literature Center for Frostburg State University by participating in Frostburg Storybook Holiday with “Cocoa with the PoPo.” This event saw hundreds of children and their parents come to the Frostburg Police Station to tour our building and have cocoa with the police officers. We also offered “Lemonade with the Law” during the Children’s Literature Center’s Pirates Ahoy event.
This also was a great success with getting the community and police officers together. We have enjoyed making regular visits to the local nursing homes and to the Frostburg Senior Center. We have also become involved with the Frostburg Community Coalition, another Frostburg State University program. We are involved with the Opioid Task Force and the Traffic Safety Committee. I plan on continuing this trend by creating more community involvement in the next two years.
Due to the pandemic, this has become a unique year for voting in the Frostburg election. Although I, as well as all other incumbents are running unopposed, I encourage citizens to give a vote of confidence to all candidates.
If you have any concerns or ideas regarding public safety in the City of Frostburg, please do not hesitate to reach me at kgrove@frostburgcity.org or by calling me a 301-697-4246. Thank you.
