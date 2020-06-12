Grow West expanding operation

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials approved the sale of 11.2 acres of land Thursday to Manticorp LLC, a subsidiary of the medical cannabis company Grow West.
The acreage will become part of Grow West’s holdings at the Riverside Industrial Park on Kelly Road. The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 at Thursday’s meeting to sell the land for $383,584.
A medical marijuana producer, Grow West began operations in the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. complex in March 2018. In July 2019, they also opened the Grow West Cannabis Co. Dispensary on Industrial Boulevard in South Cumberland. The company began with 18 employees and has grown to a staff of nearly 90.
Jake Shade, county commission president, spoke to the Times-News following the meeting. Shade said the sale includes improved land with structures, plus an open tract.
“They are expanding inside and outside,” said Shade. “They want to expand indoors (plus) build five very large greenhouses on open land out here beside the (county) recycling center. That was a 5-acre vacant parcel that was out there, so they have some site work.”
Shade said he has been pleased with the company’s success.
“It is an industry that we want and we’re happy to have here and they’re paying taxes and employing people. It’s good for the county,” said Shade.
William Valois is CEO of Grow West MD, LLC.
“The good news is that Grow West needs to expand our cultivation capacity,” said Valois in an email. “The company has purchased the remainder of our building as well as the adjoining green space. We would like to thank Brandon Butler, Jeff Barclay, Jake Shade and all of the Allegany County Commissioners for their constant help and support. Because of their ongoing assistance Grow West is able to bring meaningful jobs to our area and supply the finest medical cannabis to patients across the state. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible, especially our wonderful staff at Grow West and the entire community.”
