Grow West opens drive-thru lane

CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Grow West Cannabis Co. held a grand opening Wednesday for their newly establish drive-thru lane.
The lane is situated on the side of the Grow West Cannabis Co. Dispensary located at 1096 W. Industrial Blvd.
A medical marijuana producer, Grow West is owned by the Valois family. The company installed an extensive grow operation in the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. complex on Kelly Road in March 2018.
In July 2019, they opened the dispensary in South Cumberland. Construction on the drive-thru lane finished last week.
“This is important from a convenience standpoint at the dispensary and also for safety,” said William Valois, Grow West CEO. “During the COVID crisis, we are trying to make the process as simple and safe as we can for all our customers and our employees. So we are very excited to launch this drive-thru which opens starting Saturday.”
The lane features an extension drawer in which prescriptions can be placed in and extended out to customers while they sit in their vehicle.
“We put a lot of time and effort into engineering it and making sure it is (state code) compliant, which is paramount,” said Valois. “We have product safety and public safety built in with a fully functional window. A consumer can go on our e-commerce site, browse our inventory and select the product that they would like and schedule a time for pickup. We are trying to make it as convenient as possible and reduce the amount of interaction with people.”
Grow West began with 18 employees in the spring of 2018. The company was fortunate to be considered essential by the state, allowing it to remain open, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brandon Butler, of the Greenwill Consulting Group, works with Grow West. He attended Wednesday’s event.
“Grow West has invested almost $14 million in this community since they arrived here in early 2018,” said Butler. “Not only have they invested in capital, but in human capital with hiring about 100 employees. It is hard to find another business that is investing this heavily in the community like Grow West.
“That is why we are here today, to show off the new drive-thru but to focus on what Grow West is doing. They are investing at a time when we are unfortunately seeing some (businesses) close their doors. Grow West is investing time and time again in this community.”
Grow West was chosen by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to operate in Western Maryland. The Valois family is from Frederick, but they secured homes in the Cumberland area once they established their business here.
“We are from downstate, but the purpose for us coming here is because we wanted to bring jobs to this area and stave off what we see happening to small towns throughout the U.S.,” said William Valois. “We don’t mind investing here at all. It is important for us to give back. We’ve moved up and we are all in for Cumberland and Allegany County. We are very proud that we can offer good paying jobs for the area.”
The company is also expanding their grow operation in the former Kelly Springfield Tire Co. site on Kelly Road.
“We will be breaking ground in the next couple weeks to add 47,000 square feet of greenhouse. It is our intention to continue to build out utilizing the space we have. We’ve acquired most of the footprint of the Kelly building so we will continue expanding.”
Grow West does indoor growing to avoid using pesticides and other sprays.
“We do 100% indoor growing just from the standpoint of protecting the crop,” he said. “That way we can have a really organic product. The consumers get a really clean product that is well grown right here in Cumberland.”
