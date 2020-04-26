KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Farmers Market, according to its president David McGee, plans to be open this season, although there will be some new restrictions for vendors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The fact that farmers markets sell food qualifies them as “essential” businesses. Therefore it is acceptable to be open for business.
However, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is working on a new set of guidelines for farmers markets pertinent to the pandemic, McGee said.
“They’re not finalized yet … but we should know at least by May 1st what we have to do to be in compliance with the new regulations,” he said.
Stacey Huffman, Mineral County Extension agent, said the state also is working to finish its set of regulations for farmers markets since the transfer of jurisdiction from local health departments to the Department of Agriculture last year.
As far as coronavirus restrictions go, “These will be just guidelines as to how many people can be in the market at one time and so forth. There may be a need to mark off areas,” Huffman said.
Another uncertainty for the Mineral County Farmers Market is whether the church where the market is held will be observing any restrictions for the use of its parking lot or the lobby and restrooms inside.
The farmers market in Keyser has for many years set up in the parking lot of the Keyser Assembly of God Church, located along U.S. Route 220, just north of Walmart.
Market member meetings typically are held in the lobby of the church once a month. Gathering for such reasons are no longer advised by health officials and most churches are closed.
McGee said he plans to meet with farmers market executives either by phone or internet and discuss these issues. He also plans to confer with church officials.
Farmers market officers also include Harold “Butch” Riggleman, vice president; Melissa Sions McGee, treasurer; SindeeLou Thompson, secretary; and Dave Rosier, market master.
Market vendor Peggy Leatherman and her husband, Edgar “E.A.” Leatherman, of Purgitsville, are busy in their greenhouse getting tomatoes and other produce ready for the farmers market.
“We’ve had to cover them a lot this past week. We have a lot of marigolds,” Peggy Leatherman said.
She is concerned the new restrictions might hinder the opening of the market.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what restrictions and guidelines are put on the market. I don’t believe there will be a green light given unless the restrictions are lifted,” she said.
Assuming that all new regulations are met, the Mineral County Farmers Market will continue as before in the parking lot of the Keyser Assembly of God Church, according to McGee.
Keyser markets are held on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. The Fort Ashby market is set for Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Fairgrounds; and the Piedmont market is at the town pavilion on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The opening date is to be announced. Meanwhile, McGee invites people to view the Mineral County Farmers Market Facebook page.
McGee also said because of the increased demand for local farm products, a lot of local farmers are selling right from the farm.
