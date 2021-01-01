CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested after an altercation early New Year's Day that resulted in a gun discharging inside the Sheetz convenience store on Virginia Avenue.
Cumberland Police said Stephone Christopher Carmichael, 31, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, armed robbery, robbery, theft less than $100 and firearms charges. He had not had a bond hearing late Friday morning.
The incident started about 3:45 a.m. as an argument inside the store, police said. During the argument, Carmichael allegedly brandished a handgun, which reportedly fired during a struggle between Carmichael and a victim. No one was struck.
Police said Carmichael lost control of the weapon, allowing victims to begin escaping the store. When he recovered it, he allegedly made threats to shoot and light the victims on fire. He's also accused of stealing a lighter.
Carmichael fled on foot when he was confronted by an officer, but was arrested soon after at his residence in the 300 block of Arch Street. Police said evidence related to the incident was recovered there.
The arrest was the second involving gunfire in the city in recent days.
On Wednesday, police arrested Anthony Huff, 22, of Cumberland, after he allegedly fired a gunshots into a Bond Street home. He remained jailed Friday without bond on charges including first-degree attempted murder.
