ROMNEY, W.Va. — No one was injured Monday when a handgun discharged during a disturbance at a Shanks mobile home, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when Eliza Dawn Fishel allegedly pulled the weapon during an argument with a family member, said Sheriff Nathan J. Sions.
The gun fired as two family members wrestled it away from Fishel.
Fishel, 44, left the home and was arrested after leading police on chase that included U.S. Route 50 and North River Road. She eventually stopped at the Hanging Rock subdivision.
She was charged with wanton endangerment and remained jailed Tuesday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Police said additional traffic charges were pending against Fishel.
