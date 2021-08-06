MCHENRY — A Georgia fugitive and a Baltimore County man were arrested Thursday night after guns and drugs were allegedly found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 68 in Garrett County.
Maryland State Police said Earnest Moreland III, 34, of Decatur, Georgia, and Donnell Lipscomb, 39, of Essex were each charged with more than a dozen counts related to the illegal possession of guns of drugs, and both were being held without bond following initial appearances before a court commissioner.
Police said the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling west and driven by Moreland, was stopped near Grantsville about 8 p.m. for an alleged speeding violation. A check of national police computer records reportedly showed Moreland was wanted in Georgia as a fugitive for alleged violation of probation related to an armed robbery conviction.
A search of the vehicle by a drug-detecting dog led to the discovery of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of suspected cocaine, a small semiautomatic pistol, a rifle and a revolver, police said.
A small amount of marijuana, scales, plastic baggies and empty gel caps — all used in the packaging and sale of illegal drugs, police said — were also allegedly seized.
In addition, a records check with the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Lipscomb and Moreland are both prohibited by law from possessing firearms, police said.
