CUMBERLAND — A winter storm warning continued until late Monday for Allegany County and surrounding areas where more snow, gusting winds and sub-freezing temperatures were taking hold.
At mid-morning, light snow was reported at Frostburg and some areas reported freezing rain at daylight, including nearby West Virginia.
Sunday’s storm dumped at least 6 inches of snow in Cumberland and Frostburg, 10 inches at Deer Park in Garrett County and 5 inches in the Mineral County town of Ridgeley.
Snow emergency plans remained in effect late Monday morning in Allegany and Garrett counties. They were implemented just before dawn Sunday in the state’s westernmost counties.
No major accidents were reported throughout the region as a result of the storm.
“There were dozens of property-damage crashes reported to the 911 Joint Communications Center in the last three days, only four of which resulted in minor injuries,” according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
State, county and municipal road crews worked throughout the storm to keep roadways open, including snow emergency routes.
“The plow crews did a fantastic job keeping the roads open. The working house fire Monday in Westernport was our biggest incident since the storm arrived,” Bennett said late Monday morning.
The continuing winter storm conditions prompted numerous closings and cancellations Monday, including classes at Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland.
The winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service included the forecast for heavy mixed precipitation, including an additional to 2 to 4 inches of snow and one-tenth inch of ice.
Residents were warned of slippery roads and sidewalks and hazardous travel conditions into Tuesday.
The bigger story Tuesday and Wednesday will be winds that could gust up to 35 mph and temperatures remaining in the 20s.
"It’s going to stay cold until Thursday when we could see the temperatures rise into the 40s,” said Tim Thomas, a National Weather Service observer in Cumberland.
Chad Merrill, the weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said the wind gusts “will cause some blowing and drifting.”
“But because a bit of the snow had a chance to settle and compact during the long duration of this event, travel impacts due to blowing and drifting will be quite minimal,” said Merrill.
Light wet snow is expected Friday in Garrett County and western Allegany County.
“It will transition to rain early Friday before ending later in the day,” said Merrill, noting the possibility of flash flooding occurring in areas of blocked storm drains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.