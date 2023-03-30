CUMBERLAND — The National Weather Service is advising residents to secure loose yard items and prepare for potential power outages as gusty winds are expected to blow through the region Saturday.
The weather service on Thursday issued a high wind watch from 8 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday. West winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts to 60 mph possible.
The weather service bulletin covers portions of north central and Western Maryland; central, northwest and western Virginia; and West Virginia's eastern panhandle.
Chad Merrill, a Cumberland native and meteorologist, said the wind will push a cold front through the region.
"This dynamic system will bring a rapid drop in temperatures Saturday evening with snow showers easily coating the ground and creating slippery travel in Garrett County as well," he said.
Saturday's high temperature is forecast at 67 degrees in Cumberland, with a low of 32. Sunday's high is 52.
The weather service said damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, making widespread power outages possible. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
